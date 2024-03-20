Perth Amboy police ID'ing more suspects in Route 35 street takeover

PERTH AMBOY – A Plainfield man has been arrested and a vehicle seized following the Sunday evening street takeover at the heavily traveled intersection of Smith Street and Convery Boulevard that stopped traffic in all directions as two vehicles performed stunts.

Deyvi Navarette-Menjivar, 21, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and interference of transportation, a third-degree crime. He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center in North Brunswick awaiting his first court appearance in Middlesex County Superior Court, according to city officials.

One vehicle, a white Ford Mustang, was impounded by the Perth Amboy Police Department and is subject to civil forfeiture proceedings.

Other individuals involved in the incident also have been identified, police said.

"We condemn this dangerous behavior and are committed to maintaining public safety," Perth Amboy police said in a Facebook post.

Illegal car rallies, also known as street takeovers, involve groups gathered at an intersection or in a parking lot to show off their vehicles and driving abilities by revving engines and performing maneuvers such "donuts," "burnouts" and other illegal vehicle stunts, similar to those depicted in scenes from the "Fast & Furious" movies.

And the incidents appear to be becoming more popular. The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office recently went to court seeking the forfeiture of a BMW allegedly used to elude police from illegal car rallies and street takeovers in Hillsborough last fall.

Earlier this month an unsanctioned car meetup, which was a gathering of car enthusiasts, in Paramus led to severe congestion after more than 1,000 vehicles showed up and police had to disband the event.

Perth Amboy police received multiple 911 calls shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday reporting street racing at the base of the Victory Bridge, at the intersection of Convery Boulevard and Smith Street. Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, where an off-duty city police officer was already present and reported a large crowd had gathered in what appeared to be a street takeover.

Video shows cars stopped in traffic on Convery Boulevard and the Victory Bridge as two vehicles perform donuts and drifts in the middle of the intersection with Smith Street, creating large clouds of smoke as people standing near the intersection appeared to be recording the stunts while car horns are heard blaring.

The video shows the takeover lasted for several minutes.

City officials said the coordinated police response allowed officers to arrive simultaneously from multiple directions, with the first units on the scene by 5:57 pm. Numerous vehicles were stopped, leading to the issuance of more than a dozen summonses, with additional citations expected in the coming days.

Follow-up investigations have confirmed the event was pre-planned, with similar activities reported in several jurisdictions earlier that day.

Two vehicles were hit by debris during the takeover, and a minor accident involving a fleeing vehicle was reported. No injuries were reported, and normal traffic flow was restored by 6:10 pm.

The investigation has revealed that none of the identified suspect are Perth Amboy residents, police said, and officers continue working to identify all suspects and vehicles involved.

'We are aware of the concerning activities involving vehicles blocking traffic and drifting recklessly at the intersection Smith Street and Convery Blvd and throughout multiple jurisdictions in the county today. Despite the challenges posed by heavy traffic, a rapid and coordinated response from our police force led to the successful interception of some vehicles that were involved," police said in the Facebook post Sunday night.

The police department's intelligence division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Pineiro at 732-324-3813 or text TIPS to 888777 (NIXLE) with any information or video evidence related to this incident.

