Personnel response to rolled over Anhydrous Ammonia tank near US 35

Apr. 23—Cass County public safety personnel were called Monday afternoon to the area of U.S. 35 North of Delaware Road for a report of an Anhydrous Ammonia tank that had rolled over, according to a press release from Cass County Emergency Management Agency Director Rocky Buffum.

A local farm hand was moving the "nurse tank" into a field on the northwest side of the roadway when the tank rolled over and stopped in the field. Response agencies isolated the area as a precaution as they assessed the situation, and Cass County Sheriff's Office Deputies blocked area roadways and made notifications to nearby residences. They were later assisted with road blocking by the Cass County Traffic Control Unit.

Technician and specialist level HAZMAT personnel from the Cass County Emergency Management Agency, supported by Cass County Fire District 1 and Cass County Emergency Medical Services, responded to deal with any potential chemical issues. A survey of the site with detection equipment indicated no active release at the time of initial response, according to the release.

As personnel stood and monitored the situation, farmers and CFS, which owns the tank, worked to safely upright the container, with rescue and intervention personnel on site ready to respond if needed.

Once the tank had been turned upright, the area was evaluated again with detection equipment. No detectable release of hazardous materials had occurred.

Units cleared the roadway and returned to service. There were no known injuries or illnesses as a result of the incident, the press release says.