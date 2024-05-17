‘His personality was amazing’: Belleville mom grieves for son who died after go-cart crash

In the hallways and classrooms at West Junior High School, Jermel Ware “always had a big smile.”

That’s how Belleville School District 118 Superintendent Ryan Boike described the 13-year-old, who was known as “Mel” to his family and friends.

Jermel died Sunday from injuries he suffered in a collision between a go-cart he was riding in and a pickup truck on Saturday at the intersection of North Belt West and Freedom Drive in Belleville, police said.

A candlelight vigil for Jermel is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the Little Knights football field in Jaycee Park at 750 W. H St. in Belleville. A GoFundMe account also has been established to assist Jermel’s family.

Visitation for Jermel is set for 9 to 11 a.m. May 31 with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. May 31 at New Life In Christ Church at 689 Scott Troy Road in O’Fallon, according to his mother, Jasmine Phiffer. Serenity Memorial Chapel in Belleville is handling funeral arrangements.

Phiffer, like Boike, described how she remembers her son for his big smile.

“He was really kind,” she said. “Just a great kid. Really smart. His personality was amazing. He was an honor roll student. He was loved by his school and the whole community.”

Jermel died on Mother’s Day, the day after the crash. Then on Monday, Phiffer graduated from Washington University with a bachelor’s of science degree in integrated studies in social sciences.

Phiffer, who is an administrative assistant at Washington University, said it was a “very bittersweet moment” to graduate without having Jermel with her.

Phiffer said Jermel’s death has “devastated” her family but she vows to honor her son’s life by working to establish a club to help youths.

“I feel like my son was taken too soon,” she said.

She also noted he “wasn’t able to do everything that he would” have accomplished.

“I just felt like he was going to do something big from how hard he worked,” she said.