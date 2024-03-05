'Personal vendetta': Spotswood mayor sues borough council as lawsuits keep piling up

The courtroom battle in Spotswood continues to escalate with Mayor Jackie Palmer suing Council President Nicholas Legakis and the Borough Council over the appointment of a special legal counsel, accusing them of "usurping" her authority.

Palmer, in the lawsuit filed Friday in Middlesex County Superior Court, alleges the action taken by Legakis and the Council at the Feb. 26 Council meeting to hire East Brunswick attorney Lawrence Sachs at $165 per hour to represent the Council's interest in the more than half dozen lawsuits involving the borough, most involving the police department, was illegal.

Legakis has not responded to a request for comment.

According to the lawsuit, Legakis notified Borough Administrator Brandon Umba on Feb. 22 that a resolution to hire Sachs would be on the agenda for the Council meeting "to investigate and intervene, if necessary, in all lawsuits involving" Spotswood "as specifically requested by the Borough Council."

On the following day, Palmer wrote an email to Legakis saying she hasn't heard from him "in months" and that her "phone and email are working just fine."

In that email, included in the lawsuit, Palmer said the appointment is a "clear violation of the statutory rights granted to me under our form of government, which you refuse to accept."

"The clear vendetta that you have against me personally and professionally is crystal clear and your actions have proven this to be true," the email says.

Palmer also wrote that she has hired a personal attorney "to represent my personal interests that have continued to be violated." Somerset County attorneys Eric Bernstein and Philip George are representing Palmer in the lawsuit.

Legakis, the suit also alleges, asked that a resolution appointing a qualified purchasing agent be removed from the agenda.

Palmer responded to that in a Feb. 26 email to the Legakis that he was "trying to interfere in the financial operations of the borough."

Palmer alleges in the suit that this action violates the state's Open Public Meetings Act because the decision was "done in private" and there was no opportunity for public comment.

"These types of emails again prove you are unable to be professional and carry out your sworn duties as Council President with the Administration due to your personal vendetta against us," the mayor wrote to Legakis.

Under Spotswood's form of "strong mayor/weak council" government as prescribed in state law, the mayor has "broad and extensive authority" over the administration of the borough, including all personnel matters and appointments.

"The office of the Mayor has the sole power to appoint any officer or official in the Borough, subject to the advice and consent of Council except for certain cases," the lawsuit states, adding that the Council's vote appoint Sachs was a "direct assault" on the mayor's legal authority.

The lawsuit agues the Council's vote "exceeded" its legislative powers.

"The Borough Council does not have the unilateral authority to appoint professionals or consultants except upon the nomination or proposal to the Borough Council by the Mayor," the lawsuit argues.

The lawsuit asks the court to stop the hiring of Sachs and award Palmer "reasonable attorney fees."

