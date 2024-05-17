Person wounded in shooting in Griswold. What we know

One person was wounded in a shooting in Griswold Thursday.

Preliminary reports from Connecticut State Police indicate on Thursday at approximately 6:50 p.m. troopers from Troop E responded to a report of an assault involving a gun on North Main Street in Griswold.

One individual was injured and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Connecticut State Police Sgt. Luke Davis said this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the public at this point in time.

This case remains active.

Check back for updates, which will be provided when they become available.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Person wounded in shooting in Griswold