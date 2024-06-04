Person walking in Athens woods stumbles on decomposing body. Police can't identify him
Athens police said a body found in the woods over the weekend still hasn’t been identified.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The coroner told the Athens Banner-Herald that someone walking through the woods stumbled upon the decomposing body, which could have been in the woods for a month or more.
TRENDING STORIES:
74-year-old woman found alive, breathing at funeral home after being declared dead
Gwinnett police searching for 16-year-old last seen on security camera running out front door
23-year-old man drowns at Georgia lake days after sister’s high school graduation
According to the coroner, the body is that of a man who did not have any identification on him.
The remains were found in the woods near the Georgia Division of Family Service, which used to be a homeless camp. The camp has since been removed.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]