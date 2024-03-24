Woman trespassing on track fatally hit by Amtrak train in Palatka, police investigating

A 24-year-old woman was fatally struck by a train while trespassing Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a statement provided to Action News Jax by an Amtrak spokesperson, the incident occurred around 4:43 p.m. when an individual was trespassing on the tracks.

The Amtrak train involved, identified as train 98, was en route from Miami to New York at the time of the incident, resulting in the trespasser’s contact with the train in Palatka.

There were no reported injuries to the 142 passengers or crew onboard the train. Amtrak is currently working with local law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation into the events surrounding the incident.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that a 24-year-old female was fatally struck by the train at around 4:58 p.m.

Action News Jax is on-site, actively gathering additional information about the incident.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) underscores the seriousness of trespassing along railroad right-of-way, citing it as the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America. Additionally, railroad-highway crossing incidents rank as the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in the country.

In response to the incident, Amtrak released a statement to Action News Jax stating “These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and grade crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) to #STOPTrackTragedies by emphasizing the obvious dangers of being on railroad property or disregarding warnings at rail crossings. For more railroad safety information, please visit StayOffTheTracks.org.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.