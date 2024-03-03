Person treated for injuries after stabbing on light rail in St. Paul

A person was stabbed on a light-rail train in St. Paul on Saturday night and treated for injuries that were not life threatening, authorities said.

A suspect was arrested and charges are pending, according to Metro Transit. Agency police responded to the stabbing on a westbound Green Line train near the intersection of University Avenue and Cromwell Avenue. The train was temporarily delayed as a result.

The stabbing comes as Metro Transit works to improve light rail safety, including more police presence and transit agents who check fares but aren't officers. Reported crimes jumped 32% on Metro trains and buses in 2023 compared to the previous year.