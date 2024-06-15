Person trapped in grain silo for hours rescued safely

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A person was rescued from a grain silo, where they were trapped for over four hours, in Franklin County Friday.

Fire crews from Maryland helped in the rescue effort near Greencastle.

The Washington County (Md.) Division of Emergency Services says the victim was trapped in a grain silo for over four hours and was safely rescued and taken to a local hospital.

Their condition is not known as of midday Saturday, and their identity has not yet been released.

