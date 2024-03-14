Person thrown from car in rollover at Powers and Platte
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person was thrown from a car that rolled on the southbound off ramp of East Platte Avenue at Powers Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).
CSFD posted about the crash shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, and said the southbound off ramp of Platte is closed at Powers.
CSFD asks drivers to avoid the area.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.