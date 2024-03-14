Person thrown from car in rollover at Powers and Platte

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person was thrown from a car that rolled on the southbound off ramp of East Platte Avenue at Powers Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD posted about the crash shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, and said the southbound off ramp of Platte is closed at Powers.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD asks drivers to avoid the area.

