Person taken to hospital after vehicle, motorcycle collide in South Park

A person was taken to a local hospital after a crash in South Park Township on Monday evening.

A vehicle and motorcycle collided near the intersection of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, Broughton Volunteer Fire Department said.

The severity of the victim’s injuries is not known at this time.

Allegheny County police are handling the investigation.

