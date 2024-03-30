Person taken to hospital after 'serious stabbing'

Police have told people to avoid the Kempston area [Getty Images]

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing.

Bedfordshire Police said they were called to Bedford Road in Kempston at about 17:00 GMT.

The force posted on social media that a "serious stabbing" had taken place.

Police warned people to avoid the area and that a large police presence was at the scene.

