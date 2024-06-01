Person taken into custody after crash, police chase in Lansing

LANSING — A person was taken into custody after a crash involving a police vehicle and a chase by police around 8:30 p.m. Friday night, Lansing police Sgt. Dillon Reust said.

The incident occurred near W. Saginaw St. and N. Capitol Ave. and Lansing police assisted Michigan State Police in the incident, although there was a heavy police presence in the Westside Neighborhood during the incident.

Michigan State Police could not be reached for comment on Saturday morning.

Reust said he did not know if the police vehicle was occupied at the time of the collision, but said no injuries were reported. He could immediately confirm whether the police vehicle belonged to Lansing police or Michigan State Police.

The person was caught by police after a vehicle and foot pursuit, Reust said

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Person taken into custody after crash, police chase in Lansing