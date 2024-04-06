Person struck by a train
A person in St. Louis is hospitalized today from being hit by a train yesterday afternoon.
St. Louis is the best US market for first-time homebuyers in 2024, Zillow announced this week in its list of the 10 best cities for new buyers.
What the latest health studies say about sodium, work and more.
Less than a week after The Wall St. Journal reported on how a Snapchat feature dubbed "solar system" was adding to teens' anxiety, the company has responded by adjusting how the feature works. The ranking system for paid subscribers today shows you how close you are to your Snapchat friends by displaying your position in their solar system. Snap says it has received feedback that it can feel good to know you're close to someone but it can also feel bad to know you aren't as close as you'd like to be.
Despite its similarities, Instagram Threads is no X. At least, not yet. The text-focused social network — and Meta's answer to Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter — missed a moment to shine on Friday when users once again turned to X to discuss the New York/New Jersey area earthquake. Meanwhile, earthquake-related terms didn't register on Threads' trends section until closer to 2 p.m. ET, even though the earthquake had hit a little before 10:30 on Friday morning.
What the research on “post-earthquake dizziness syndrome” says.
The stories you need to start your day: Trump suffers legal setbacks, NCAA women’s Final Four begins and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Tesla shares slipped on Friday, capping off a challenging week for the stock after a rocky first quarter with deliveries, pricing, and questions about its next models all weighing on the story.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
Preliminary local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
The Carolina Panthers signed defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $96 million. Last season, Brown set a single-season record for tackles by a defensive lineman.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
The Rock returns to WrestleMania this weekend. Are you ready to watch?
Today on TechCrunch's Equity podcast, Mary Ann, Becca and Alex gathered to dig into favorites from the hundreds of new YC companies that pitched, and a venture capital fund that wants to become "the investment and innovation arm of the autism community." Becca wanted to talk about Seso and its fascinating fintech play in the agricultural space, while Alex brought Home From College and its recent seed round to the mix.
The Tigers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but ended up handing the Mets their first win.
Tax Day is April 15. If you’re expecting a refund, here’s how it can help you improve your credit.
OpenAI is expanding a program, Custom Model, to help enterprise customers develop tailored generative AI models using its technology for specific use cases, domains and applications. Custom Model launched last year at OpenAI's inaugural developer conference, DevDay, offering companies an opportunity to work with a group of dedicated OpenAI researchers to train and optimize models for specific domains. "Dozens" of customers have enrolled in Custom Model since.
Via an announcement published by X's Safety account, the company on Thursday will begin a "significant, proactive initiative" to eliminate accounts that violate X's rules about platform manipulation and spam. Today, we're kicking off a significant, proactive initiative to eliminate accounts that violate our Rules against platform manipulation and spam. The move comes shortly after X announced the appointment of two new leaders to its safety team: Kylie McRoberts, an existing X employee who's now head of Safety, and Yale Cohen, previously of Publicis Media, who is joining as the head of Brand Safety and Advertiser solutions.
Jeep's Tuscadero Pink finish is returning to the Wrangler lineup for 2024 after an incredibly popular run in 2021 and 2022.
Five months ago, Rooms, a 3D design platform made by ex-Google employees, launched its beta version on the App Store. Rooms is an interior decorating app that falls under the cozy game category. The user growth is a notable accomplishment for a scrappy three-person team that released its web platform less than a year ago.
NoSQL database Aerospike today announced that it has raised a $109 million Series E round led by Sumeru Equity Partners. Existing investor Alsop Louie Partners also participated in this round. In 2009, the company started as a key-value store with a focus on the adtech industry; Aerospike has since diversified its offerings quite a bit.