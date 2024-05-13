Person struck by subway in Queens, causing delays: MTA

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A person was struck by a train in Queens on Monday evening, causing major service delays on the No. 7 line, according to the MTA.

Emergency crews responded to the 74th Street – Broadway station at around 5 p.m.

Service has resumed in both directions with severe delays, according to the MTA. The MTA expects full service to be restored by 7:50 p.m.

