Person struck by subway in Manhattan, causing delays on Nos. 4, 5 and 6 lines: MTA

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) – A person was struck by a subway at the 14th Street–Union Square station Tuesday morning, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY said it received a call around 9:30 a.m. for a person struck. The person was allegedly walking right next to the tracks as a train approached, and fell in front of an oncoming northbound No. 5 train, according to sources.

No criminality is expected, sources said.

Nos. 4, 5 and 6 trains are running with delays in both directions, according to the MTA.

The person was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, the FDNY said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

