Person stabbed on Muni bus in SF’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was stabbed on a Muni bus Monday afternoon in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department. The stabbing happened around 3:40 p.m. in the area of 18th and Mission streets.

Police arrived at the scene and saw the victim with multiple stab wounds, according to SFPD. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was last seen in the area of 24th and Mission Street, SFPD said. No other information about the suspect was released by SFPD.

A person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed on a Muni bus Monday afternoon in the Mission District (Citizen App).

Citizen App video (above) shows crews responding to the stabbing as an ambulance was called to the scene.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

