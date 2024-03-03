Person stabbed on light rail in St. Paul, suspect in custody

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A person was stabbed while on the light rail in St. Paul Saturday night, according to Metro Transit police.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Metro Transit police responded to reports of a stabbing onboard a westbound Green Line light rail train near the intersection of University Avenue and Cromwell Avenue in St. Paul, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a person with apparent non-life-threatening injuries, who was then taken to the hospital, law enforcement says.

According to police, a suspect was "immediately" found and taken into custody. The Green Line's service was temporarily delayed due to the incident.

Law enforcement says charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.