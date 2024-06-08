Person shows up on porch with gunshot wound in Dayton

A person showed up on someone’s porch with a reported gunshot wound in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched around 1:29 a.m. to the 2000 block of Ravenwood Ave on reports of someone who had been shot.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant told News Center 7 that the person had shown up on someone’s porch claiming they had been shot in the leg.

No other details were immediately available regarding the person’s condition or if they had been taken to the hospital.

We are working to learn where the person was initially shot and any suspect information.

This is a developing story.