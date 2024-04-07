Person shot, wounded while driving on I-10 in New Orleans: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Interstate 10 on Saturday, April 6.

The NOPD reported that the victim was driving on I-10 West and Elysian Fields Avenue when he heard gunshots.

According to officers, the victim then realized he had been shot.

NOPD officials said the call came in around 9:06 p.m. after the victim brought himself to a hospital.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

