Person shot in WestShore Plaza mall parking garage

A person was shot during a drug deal that turned into an attempted robbery in the WestShore Plaza parking garage on Wednesday afternoon, Tampa police reported.

The shooting occurred about 2:40 p.m. after two teens tried to rob a passenger in a car of marijuana, police said.

The driver of the car pulled away and the teens both fired into the car, hitting the passenger twice. The driver was not injured.

The driver and passenger went to a nearby home to call 911. Officers responded to the home, and the passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

Police arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection with the shooting. They face a variety of charges, including armed robbery, aggravated battery, carrying a concealed weapon, shooting into a vehicle and gun possession by a minor. One also is facing a probation violation charge.

“Juveniles who use a gun and commit a crime will face adult consequences and are mistaken if they believe they will not be held accountable,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a news release.