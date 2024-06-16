Person is shot an stabbed in park by Lake Murray, South Carolina deputies say

One person was shot and stabbed Saturday during a fight at a park near Lake Murray, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at Sunset Boat Ramp and Park near Holland’s Landing Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The park in Newberry County is owned by Dominion Energy, according to the release.

Several people at the South Carolina park got in an argument, which led to a fight, the sheriff’s office said. One person was stabbed and shot, according to the release.

The victim was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Further information on the victim’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

The first deputy who responded to the park called for additional back up because the crowd was “excited,” according to the release. At about 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office said deputies had control of the scene, where they held interviews.

Information about why the people were arguing, and the exact number of those involved, was not available.

There was no word about a shooter or shooters, or anyone else involved in the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported, but the shooting is being investigated by the sheriff’s office.

In addition to the sheriff’s office both Lake Murray Rescue and EMS responded to the park, according to the release.