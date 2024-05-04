Person shot by sheriff’s deputy during welfare check in Butler County

One person was taken to the hospital after they were shot by a sheriff’s deputy Saturday, a spokesperson from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant said.

Around 11:15 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex on Hamilton Place in Liberty Township for a welfare check.

It is not immediately clear why the gunfire began.

One person was transported to UC Health West Chester Hospital after the shooting, the spokesperson said. Their condition and identity were not immediately available.

Apartment complex resident Matt Aaron said he received an email stating the complex’s gym was closed “due to an emergency,” our media partners WCPO-9 TV reported. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

“It’s kind of weird on a Saturday morning to have something like this go on here,” Aaron said.

Aaron told WCPO-9 that another resident told him she heard four to six gunshots before calling the police.

He said he also heard that the person shot may have had a knife, but the sheriff’s office has not confirmed the claim, WCPO-9 reported.

“It’s scary for it to be so close to home,” Aaron said.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this shooting.

We will continue to follow this story.