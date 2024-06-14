Milton police officer, suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in parking lot
Officers are on the scene of a shooting in a parking lot near a Walmart in Milton.
Milton police confirmed to Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that Milton police shot at a suspect in the parking lot of the Walmart on Windward Parkway near the city’s border with Alpharetta.
The unidentified suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A Milton police officer was hospitalized with minor injuries.
Views from News Chopper 2 showed at least three damaged cars and several Milton police cars in the area.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to investigate this officer-involved shooting.
Mims is on the scene, working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.
There are several other businesses in this area.
