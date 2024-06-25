Person shot near Butler County Community College

A person was shot near Butler County Community College on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Spooner Drive, across from the college’s entrance, at 10:27 p.m., Butler County 911 confirms.

The person was reportedly shot multiple times. We’re working to get an update on the victim’s condition.

Butler Township police are handling the investigation.

