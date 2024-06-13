Person shot in Muskegon Heights, police say

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot in Muskegon Heights Wednesday evening, according to police.

Around 6:10 p.m., officers were called to Howell Avenue near Dyson Street for reports of a shooting. They arrived to find one person with injuries that were not life-threatening, Muskegon Heights Police confirmed.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if police have any suspects.

