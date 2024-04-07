Person shot multiple times according to Cocoa police

Cocoa police responded to a shooting at 910 Bristol Dr. for a person shot multiple times.

The victim’s condition is unknown as he was airlifted to a hospital.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, stay with Channel 9 for the latest developments.

