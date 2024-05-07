Person shot at Mobile apartment complex Sunday night, says police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A person was shot at a local apartment complex Sunday night, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were called to a local hospital around 9 p.m. where a person had arrived with gunshot wounds.

Officers found that a shooting had taken place at Mills Run Apartments earlier in the night, which left the person with gunshot wounds.

Mobile Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

