Person shot in Long Branch near LIRR station: police

LONG BEACH, Long Island (PIX11) — A person was shot near the Long Branch LIRR station on Long Island on Thursday, according to police.

A male was shot around 8 p.m. near West Park Avenue, according to police. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed to PIX11 News the alleged shooter is in police custody.

More than 5,000 people gathered at the beach, and the reasons for that large crowd are yet to be determined.

The MTA announced that the Long Beach branch of the LIRR is suspended between Long Beach and Island Park at the request of police as they continue an investigation.

