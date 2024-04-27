Person shot, killed overnight on U Street

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that one person was dead after a shooting on U Street early Saturday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that officers were called to the 1300 block of U St. NW around 1:10 a.m.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot several times. He died there.

5 people shot in Dupont Circle; person in custody

In a post on the platform X Saturday morning, MPD said that there was a lookout for two males, one of whom was on a motorcycle.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.