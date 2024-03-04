Person shot, killed near liquor store on east side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed near a liquor store on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were flagged down near 5442 E 21st St. just before 7 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they located an adult male with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds in a vehicle. https://cbs4indy.com/news/person-shot-near-liquor-store-on-east-side-of-indianapolis/