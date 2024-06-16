Person shot, killed in Leonidas neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Leonidas neighborhood on Saturday, June 15.

According to the NOPD, the shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the 8400 block of Spruce Street, near Joliet Street.

Neighbors of Daniel Callihan react to his confession of killing Loranger mother, daughter

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim wounded.

The victim was taken to a hospital by New Orleans EMS, and later pronounced dead.

Further details weren’t released. Anyone with further information about the crime is asked to call the NOPD’s Homicide Division.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.