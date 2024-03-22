Person shot, killed after attempting to stab another person in Jackson

A person has died after a Friday shooting occurred in the 600 block of Road of Remembrance, according to Jackson Police Department press release.

Public Information Officer Tommie Brown said the unidentified victim came to the location armed with a knife and began chasing an individual with the knife.

The individual pulled out a handgun and shot the victim, Brown said. The victim died at the scene.

Brown said the incident was captured on video surveillance. The shooter has been taken to JPD headquarters for questioning.

This incident is part of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information relating to the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-(TIPS) 8477 or contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS knife attack ends in fatal shooting