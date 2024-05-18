Person shot on Kennesaw State University’s campus, suspect ‘no longer’ a threat

Kennesaw State University has given an all-clear after a person was shot on campus on Saturday afternoon.

The university’s Emergency Management department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, just after 4 p.m. that everyone on campus needs to seek shelter until further notice.

Around 4:45 p.m., KSU police issued an all-clear and confirmed that a person had been shot on campus.

They say the suspect is no longer a threat to the campus.

KSU Emergency: ALL CLEAR Person was shot on Kennesaw Campus. Suspect is no longer a threat to campus. Avoid the South Campus Housing area due to police activity — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) May 18, 2024

This is the second time this year that a “KSU Alert” has been put out for an armed intruder.

In January, students and staff were told to shelter in place for hours after reports of a person with a gun on campus. Police say three suspects ran onto the university’s campus after a carjacking in DeKalb County. At least one of them had a gun when the stolen car was spotted in Cobb County.

