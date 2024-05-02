Person was shot in the head and there’s a search for the killer, Richland County cops say

One person was killed Wednesday night in a shooting, and a search is underway for the killer, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 9 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Cottage Court, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s in the Eastover area, between Bluff Road and Congaree Road.

At the scene, deputies found a person who appeared to have been shot in the head, lying outside near a driveway, according to the release.

Efforts by the deputies and EMS to save the victim’s life were unsuccessful, the she4riff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word about a shooter or shooters, or anyone else involved in the gunfire. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

The sheriff’s department said someone in a dark-colored sedan might have been involved in the shooting.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is asking for the public’s help with information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.