Person shot and critical after altercation in Downtown Orlando

An individual is in critical condition after being shot in Downtown Orlando around 8:15 on Friday night, the Orlando Police Department said.

OPD said two individuals were in a physical altercation and shots were fired by one of them. Both were transported to the hospital.

The individual shot is in critical but stable condition. The other sustained injuries from the fight that were nonlethal and is in stable condition.

There are no other suspects. This is an ongoing investigation.