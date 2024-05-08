Person shoots at North Miami Beach police car outside of Jewish center, cops say

A person shot at a North Miami Beach police car parked outside a North Miami Beach Jewish center early Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:53 a.m. near the Kabbalah Centre, 2725 NE 163rd St., police said. More than one shot was fired.

Minutes later, police say, the shooter drove away before crashing with another car at Northwest First Avenue and 167th Street. No officer was injured in the shooting, police said.

This developing story will be updated.