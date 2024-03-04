Person severely injured from stabbing in Uptown

A person is fighting to survive after being stabbed in Uptown on Monday morning.

MEDIC says it happened near the intersection of West Eight Street and North Tryon just after 6 a.m.

EARLIER: 1 seriously injured after stabbing in Uptown, MEDIC says

First responders took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from the stabbing just after 6 a.m.

CMPD is blocked off one of the lanes heading north on North Tryon Street between 7th and 8th.

Information is very limited, but Channel 9 is asking what led to the stabbing and if anyone will be arrested for it.

