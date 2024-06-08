Person on scooter dies after being struck by vehicle in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a deadly crash Friday involving a person on a scooter.

The crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near U.S. 40 Highway and 36th Terrace.

Police said the operator of a 2023 Fengyuan scooter was attempting to leave the parking lot of a liquor store and cross the roadway to 36th Terrace and was struck by a 2018 GMC Sierra that was traveling eastbound.

The person on the scooter was not wearing a helmet and was taken to an area hospital and later died from their injuries, according to police.

Police said the driver of the GMC remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Witnesses tell police that the scooter operator didn’t check for traffic before pulling out into the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.

