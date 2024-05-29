Person saved from drowning at Cabot water park on Memorial Day

CABOT, Ark. – A person was saved from drowning at a Cabot water park on Memorial Day.

According to a release from Cabot Parks & Recreation, Cabot Aquatic Park staff performed a “passive rescue” around 4:40 p.m. on Monday. The release stated that lifeguards and first responders worked to perform life-saving measures.

Police: Hot Springs 15-month-old drowns in pool at Florida vacation rental home

Officials stated that the family said the person is stable and should make a full recovery.

“Our prayers are with the individual and family at this time for a speedy recovery, along with our lifeguard team and staff involved in the rescue,” the statement reads.

Groups say Arkansas among states with highest rates of drownings in recent years

Cabot Parks and Rec officials said they are working with the Cabot Police Department and Arkansas Department of Health for a full review and investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.