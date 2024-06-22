Person robbed by masked individual on USC’s campus. Police asking for information

A person was robbed by a masked individual in a white pickup truck near the University of South Carolina, the USC Police Department reported.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Blossom and Sumter streets. The person was walking on the sidewalk around the campus when approached by a white pickup truck.

The driver and passenger — one who wore a mask — came out the truck, approached the person and “forcefully” removed items from the person’s pockets. The pair then drove away in the vehicle, the person told campus police.

It’s not clear if the person robbed was a student. Campus police did not share which items were stolen.

USC police is assisting the Columbia Police Department in the investigation and are looking for any information regarding the incident.

Anyone with tips about the robbery are asked to contact the police, submit them through the RAVE Guardian Safety App or contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC or at their website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

USC police reminds the Carolina community to practice personal safety tips:

Use the buddy system when walking at night

If you see something suspicious, please report it to the police

Be observant of your surroundings and the people in them

Limit the valuables you carry on your person

Remain alert

Take note of the details of your surroundings

Walk in well-lit areas

If you think someone is following you, do not go home; go to a well-populated area and call law enforcement or a trusted contact