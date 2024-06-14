Person rescued in Yosemite after fall in Mist Trail

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was transported to a trauma facility in Fresno after being rescued in Yosemite, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP says on June 9, the CHP Helicopter H-42 was requested by Yosemite National Park to assist with a medical emergency on the Mist Trail.

According to officers, a patient was injured after falling 20-30 inches down granite stairs. H-42 landed at Ahwahnee Meadow to reconfigure and then responded to the scene.

Officials say the victim was hoisted on board and flown to Ahwahnee Meadow. Once on the ground, the aircraft was reconfigured, the patient was loaded on board and H-42’s crew provided additional medical treatment during the medevac to a trauma facility in Fresno.

