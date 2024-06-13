Person reportedly fleeing law enforcement crashes, dies near Lake Mills

Jun. 13—One person died near Lake Mills Wednesday night after reportedly crashing a vehicle while fleeing law enforcement.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the individual, whose name has not yet been released, was driving a 2005 Lincoln LS when the crash occurred at 10 p.m.

The State Patrol report indicates the person was fleeing law enforcement when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve on U.S. Highway 69 at 212th Avenue near Lake Mills, entered the ditch and rolled.

The driver was ejected from the car and died.

Assisting at the crash scene was the Lake Mills Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, and Lake Mills Fire and Ambulance.

Look for more information as it becomes available.