Woman in critical condition after falling into trash chute at high-rise apartment building

UPDATE @ 1:11 p.m.:

A woman is in critical condition after being rescued from a trash chute at a high-rise apartment building in Dayton.

The woman was located by janitors, who heard her screaming in the basement of the building, according to fire officials on the scene.

The operation to rescue her took roughly 90 minutes.

UPDATE @ 11:35 a.m.:

A person has been rescued after falling into a trash chute at a high-rise apartment building.

After an over 90-minute long rescue operation, a person was successfully extricated from a trash chute, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

INITIAL REPORT:

A large ‘advanced rescue’ operation is underway at a Dayton high-rise apartment building after a person fell into a trash chute.

Firefighters, medics, and rescue teams were dispatched to the 400 block of Dayton Towers Drive around 9:57 a.m. for a rescue in a high-rise building.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant told News Center 7 that a person reportedly fell down a trash chute and needed to be cut out.

It is unclear how far the person fell, but the Dispatch Sergeant said the person “appeared to be coherent.” It was not immediately known if the person suffered any injuries.

