Person removes Pride flags from around Christopher Park in Greenwich Village: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Police are searching for the person who removed LGBTQ Pride flags from around Greenwich Village’s Christopher Park, the location of the Stonewall National Monument.

A person removed multiple Pride flags that were mounted around the exterior of Christopher Park Thursday night, according to the NYPD.

“[Thursday] night, bigots vandalized the Stonewall National Monument, snapping flag sticks & stealing 3/4 of the flags around the permitter of the park,” New York City Council member Erik Bottcher said on X.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the male suspect, who’s seen wearing a gray sweater, dark pants, black and white sneakers and carrying a black backpack.

This is the second year in a row that Pride flags have been taken down at the Stonewall National Monument during LGBTQ Pride Month.

Pride Month is celebrated each year in June to commemorate the Stonewall Uprising of 1969, which served as the catalyst for the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

