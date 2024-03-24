Person killed when vehicle leaves Highway 101, catches fire in Novato

(BCN) — California Highway Patrol said Sunday morning a driver was killed when their vehicle reportedly caught fire after leaving the roadway at 7:42 a.m. Sunday and going down a slope on southbound Highway 101 at the Alameda Del Prado onramp in Novato.

CHP received reports of heavy smoke coming from the vehicle and someone trapped inside.

CHP said at 8:11 a.m. righthand lanes of southbound 101 were closed. The coroner was called to the scene at 8:21 a.m.

