Person killed when vehicle leaves Highway 101, catches fire in Novato
(BCN) — California Highway Patrol said Sunday morning a driver was killed when their vehicle reportedly caught fire after leaving the roadway at 7:42 a.m. Sunday and going down a slope on southbound Highway 101 at the Alameda Del Prado onramp in Novato.
CHP received reports of heavy smoke coming from the vehicle and someone trapped inside.
CHP said at 8:11 a.m. righthand lanes of southbound 101 were closed. The coroner was called to the scene at 8:21 a.m.
