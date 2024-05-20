Person killed in San Joaquin County crash after trying to beat oncoming train, CHP says

(FOX40.COM) — One person died on Sunday evening after a train crashed into their vehicle in San Joaquin County, according to Union Pacific.

The transportation company said the incident happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of East Armstrong Road and Pearson Road, near the southern area of Lodi close to the Morada neighborhood.

According to the California Highway Patrol, its investigation revealed that a driver in a white Honda was heading west when they tried to beat an oncoming train.

The driver died from their injuries at the scene, CHP said.

Union Pacific added that no one in its train crew was injured in the crash and that CHP officers are on the scene completing an investigation.

