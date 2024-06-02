Person killed after running out of gas, hit by 18-wheeler on South Carolina interstate

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person who ran out of gas on I-20 died early Saturday morning after getting out of their truck.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident took place on I-20 Eastbound near mile marker 79 in Richland County at 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 1.

Troopers say the driver of a 2014 GMC Sierra ran out of gas and stopped in the road. After exiting the vehicle, the driver was struck by an 18-wheeler, which hit both the victim and the pick-up truck.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

The name of the victim has not been released.

