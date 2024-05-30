Driver arrested after fatal rollover collision in South Seattle

A person is dead after a rollover collision in South Seattle Wednesday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

At about 10:45 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department responded a collision and rollover in the 9200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

According to the fire department, three people were trapped inside the rolled-over car.

Once the people inside were extricated, one of them died of their injuries at the scene.

According to the Seattle Police Department, a 78-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other passenger, a 47-year-old man, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was also transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he was evaluated for suspected drug use.

He was arrested for vehicular homicide.

According to detectives, they believe the driver lost control of the car, which went up onto the sidewalk and hit a tree.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.



