A rollover crash in Phelan left a person dead on Saturday, officials said.

The crash was first reported about 11:40 a.m. at Sheep Creek Road, just north of Chevoit Road, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

It was initially described as a solo-vehicle rollover, with the vehicle ultimately coming to a rest on its roof.

Officers cordoned off the area for an investigation and summoned San Bernardino County coroner's officials to respond to the scene, logs show.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, can reach the CHP's Victorville Office at (760) 241-1186.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Person killed in Phelan rollover crash